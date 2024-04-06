CBI busts infant children trafficking racket, 3 infants rescued and seven nabbed

The traffickers purchase the babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell the infant children at the prices ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per child.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of infant traffickers allegedly involved in buying and selling of infants across India.

As part of the operation, CBI sleuths conducted searches at seven locations across Delhi and Haryana. The officials rescued two male infants (one and half days old and 15 days old) and one female child of one month during the operation. Incriminating articles including Rs. 5.5 lakh in cash and other documents were recovered during searches, in which seven accused persons were also nabbed.

A bureau press release on Saturday said a criminal case under provisions of the IPC and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 was registered against accused ten accused persons on allegations that a network of infant children traffickers involved in buying and selling of infants across the country for adoption as well as for other illegal purposes.

Investigation so far revealed that the accused persons through advertisement, on social media platforms like Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups get connected with the childless couples across the country, who desire to adopt babies. They purchase the babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell the infant children at the prices ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per child. These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption, the press release added.