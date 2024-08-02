CBI court sentences former Commercial Porter of SCR to jail

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Special Judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, Hyderabad has sentenced M Praveen, the then Commercial Porter posted at the South Central Railway (SCR) Hyderabad division to undergo two years rigourous imprisonment with fine in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered a case against Praveen in June 2014, for demanding and accepting an amount of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant, for closing an alleged complaint pending with the CBI against the complainant. He claimed to exercise his personal influence with CBI officials for the purpose.

A chargesheet was filed by CBI in the case in December the same year. The special court which took up the trial, Praveen guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly.