CBI unveils bribery scandal: CBFC officials, private persons accused in dubbed movie censorship certificate case

A CBI press release on Thursday said a private person conspired with others to get a bribe to get the required censor certificate from CBFC for a movie dubbed in Hindi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case aainst three private persons and some unnamed officials of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on charges of receiving bribes to issue a censor certificate for a dubbed movie.

A bureau press release on Thursday said a private person conspired with others to get a bribe to get the required censor certificate from CBFC for a movie dubbed in Hindi. It was further alleged that the person initially demanded bribe of Rs 7 lakh on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials from the complainant and subsequently after negotiation, she allegedly accepted Rs.6.54 lakh as bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials.

The bribe amount was reportedly paid into two bank accounts of other two accused persons. After the payment of the bribe, the required certificate was allegedly issued by CBFC, Mumbai for the dubbed movie.

It was also alleged that in addition to the said amount, the accused person also got Rs.20,000 in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself. An amount of Rs.6.50 lakh was allegedly withdrawn immediately in cash. Following the case registration, searches were conducted at four different locations including in Mumbai at the premises of accused and others associated with the accused, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents. The CBI said the accused persons were Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, Rajan M and some unknown public servants of CBFC in Mumbai.

