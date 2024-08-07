CBTs conducted successfully for filling 654 posts: SCCL

As many as 29,291 persons appeared for the exams in 32 examination centres in 7 districts of the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 07:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the computer-based tests were successfully conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday for filling up 654 posts in various departments.

The exams were conducted for 327 external jobs, 42 Management Trainee (E&M), 7 Management Trainee (Systems), 100 JMET, 9 Assistant Foreman Trainee (Mechanical), 24 Assistant Foreman Trainee (Electrical), 47 Fitter Trainee and 98 Electrician trainee, he informed.

As many as 29,291 persons appeared for the exams in 32 examination centres in 7 districts of the State, he said, adding that 84 percent attendance was registered. Stating that the primary key would be released within a week, he said the results would be released by the end of the month.

On July 20 and 21, exams for 272 posts were successfully conducted and before that exams for 327 posts were conducted, taking the total to 599 external posts, he said.