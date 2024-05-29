| Ccmb Joins Hands With Aganitha To Address Needs In Multiple Disease Areas

CCMB joins hands with Aganitha to address needs in multiple disease areas

Initial areas of collaboration include target analysis, small molecule design, antibody and nanobody engineering for addressing malaria, tuberculosis and neurological disorders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 05:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Aganitha, a new generation in silico solutions provider combining the power of Deep Science and Deep Tech to bring novel medicines to market faster, have signed an umbrella MoU to apply Generative AI solutions for designing novel therapeutics and research tools addressing needs in multiple disease areas.

This strategic collaboration is designed to translate discoveries from the globally acclaimed research labs of CCMB into therapeutic candidates through the application of Aganitha’s Generative AI solutions for biopharma R&D, a press release said.

Dr. Puran Singh Sijwali, Senior Principal Scientist at CCMB, said, “we are leveraging Aganitha’s Generative AI capabilities in small molecules space for validated parasite drug targets to predict, test, and optimize potential antimalarial compounds.”

Dr. Raghunand Tirumalai, Senior Principal Scientist at CCMB, added, “In collaboration with Aganitha, we are working towards the structure-based discovery of small molecule inhibitors targeting essential proteins of Mycobacterium tuberculosis.”

Dr. Janesh Kumar, Senior Principal Scientist at CCMB, studying neurotransmission in the central nervous system noted, “The collaboration between CSIR-CCMB and Aganitha to develop nanobody binders targeting a class of neurotransmitter receptors, called the GluD1 receptors, marks a significant stride in neuroscience and pharmacology.”

Mr. Prasad Chodavarapu, co-founder and MD of Aganitha, sees the relationship between CCMB and Aganitha as an example of the academia-industry collaboration needed to make a significant impact towards solving human diseases and suffering.