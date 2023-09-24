CCMB Open Day on September 26

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:03 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: The much-awaited annual ‘Open Day’ event of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), which provides school students an opportunity to personally interact with geneticists and learn about other activities at the premier genetic institute, will be held between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm on September 26.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the earlier editions of Open-Day were held online.

However, since 2022, the Open Day at CCMB has reverted back to being a physical affair and school students and even outsiders can personally interact with researchers and learn first-hand from them.

It will feature guided tour of CCMB campus and facilities, exhibits and posters on popular topics in modern biology, facts of biological world, conservation genetics and wildlife forensics and science video-shows etc.

On an average, the Open Day is attended by over 10,000 school students from across Hyderabad. The Open Day is an annual celebration at CCMB to mark the Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).