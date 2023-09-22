Hyderabad Scientist Dr. G. Umapathy receives prestigious Fellowship for conservation research

Senior Principal Scientist from Hyderabad-based CCMB, Dr.G. Umapathy has been awarded Fellowship in Reproduction and Endocrinology by the Society for Reproductive Biology and Comparative Endocrinology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Dr Umapathy is involved in research on understanding habitat fragmentation and its impact on the survival of endangered species in human-dominated landscapes. The group headed by the senior scientist at the CCMB is involved in studying behaviour, demography, reproductive and stress physiology, and genomics.

Dr Umapathy’s group is also developing various biotechnological tools in biodiversity conservation including eDNA tools in the aquatic ecosystem for studying ecosystem services.