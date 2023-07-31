| Ccmb Opens Its Doors To Public For One Week One Lab Initiative

CCMB opens its Doors to public for ‘One Week, One Lab’ initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: The hallowed portals of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), the premier genetic research institute in the country, will remain open for general public for a week, as a part of the “One Week, One Lab” initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) from Tuesday, August 1.

Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘One Week, One Lab’ on Tuesday at CCMB campus.

During the ‘One Week, One Lab’ initiative, the CCMB will showcase its different facets of research and technology development. The novel initiative is also aimed to develop collaboration with industry for deployment and commercialization, identify potential industry for the co-development of next-gen technology and products and motivate youngsters and budding entrepreneurs to create startups.

Some of the events lined-up include workshop with high school teachers to popularize educational kits developed by CCMB, distribution of improved rice varieties to farmers by genetic research facility, an exclusive interaction session between CCMB senior scientists and college students and a consultative meeting on invasive species between invited forest and government officials will be organised.

For details: www.ccmb.res.in