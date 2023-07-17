Hyderabad: ‘One Week, One Lab’ initiative at CCMB from August 1

The novel initiative is also aimed to develop collaboration with industry for deployment and commercialization, identify potential industry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: As a part of the “One Week, One Lab”, the nationwide theme-based campaign to showcase technological breakthroughs and innovations in laboratories that are attached to Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will remain open for all between August 1 and 5.

During the ‘One Week, One Lab’ initiative, the CCMB will showcase its different facets of research and technology development. The novel initiative is also aimed to develop collaboration with industry for deployment and commercialization, identify potential industry for the co-development of next-gen technology and products and motivate youngsters and budding entrepreneurs to create startups.

The ‘One Week, One Lab’ initiative will be inaugurated on August 1 and on the second day (August 2) will feature a workshop with high school teachers aimed to popularize educational kits developed by CCMB.

On August 3, the genetic research facility will distribute its improved rice varieties to farmers drawn from across Telangana while on August 4, an exclusive session between CCMB senior scientists and college students will be held. On the last day, a consultative meeting on invasive species between invited forest and government officials will be organised.

The themes chosen for this year’s event include Developmental Biology, Structural Biology, Genomics and Epigenetic Regulation, Cell and Stem Cell Biology, Microbes and Biology of Infection and Wildlife Conservation and Ecology.

For details: www.ccmb.res.in