CCMB to conduct Youth Innovators Program in Hyderabad

The city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is conducting its Youth Innovators Program (YIP)-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is conducting its Youth Innovators Program (YIP)-2023 in which at least 20 to 25 school students from Hyderabad and elsewhere studying from class 8 to 10 will be selected for an opportunity to spend two weeks at the top research institute between January 4 and 13, 2023.

On Monday, December 26, the CCMB is conducting a public lecture by Prof Ullas Kolthur from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad, which will be followed by the selection test for YIP-2023.

Interested schools will have to nominate a maximum of two students from grade 8 to 10 to participate in the selection test, which will be held on December 26. The selection test will have questions from logic, maths, and sciences (including physics, chemistry and biology).

There is no prescribed syllabus for the test and many of the questions will be logic-based so that students from grade 8 are not at an apparent disadvantage.

The CCMB scientists have advised students to go through the articles from SciTales available in the website (https://scitales.ccmb.res.in), which will orient to the kind of work that CCMB does and some questions can be based on these.

For more details: https://www.ccmb.res.in/