CCRT, GHMC organise Swachchata program

A Garbage Vulnerable Point (GVP) was identified near Novotel junction in Khanamet. The GHMC sweeping team and CCRT- Swachh Sena were provided with PPE equipment including gloves, masks to take up the cleaning campaign. Swachh Auto Tipper drivers too joined in the cleaning operation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cultural and Resources Training (CCRT), GHMC and Swachh Sena organised Swachhta hi Sewa programme in Khanamet area near the Hitech city on Sunday as part of the shramdaan campaign being implemented by the Telangana Government.

A total of 10-12 bags of waste was collected and transferred to the Swachh Auto Tipper for onward shifting to the transfer station. The nearby commercial shops were advised to use the services of the Swachh Auto Trolleys and pay user charges. The Swachh Autos were cautioned to be regular in providing waste collection services.

CCRT in-charge Chandrashekar, Soundarya, Praveen and Swachh Sena members, Maj Shiva Kiran, Srinivas and Balraj, GHMC team of AMOH Dr Karteek, SFA Balraj and sweeping team of 20 members participated.