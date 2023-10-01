Asian Games: Very happy with medal in my first Games, says Telangana’s Nandini

The medal was a result of her coaches and physios who worked tirelessly around the clock for two months before the competition, said Agasara Nandini

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Bronze medalist India's Nandini Agasara, bronze, celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for the womens heptathlon at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Hyderabad: Telangana girl Agasara Nandini, who clinched bronze medal in the women’s heptathlon event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, said that she was over the moon with the medal in her maiden appearance.

Speaking to Telangana Today from Hangzhou, the student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), said the medal was a result of her coaches and physios who worked tirelessly around the clock for two months before the competitions. “I am very happy with the medal. I want to thank all my coaches N Ramesh, Nagaraju, Laxman, Shaji and Physio Azaz, Sridhar and others who were with me for the last two months in the run-up to the competition,” she said.

Making his debut at the games, the 18-year-old was placed fifth in the rankings mid-way through the competition. But her performance in the 800m event helped her get to the third spot. “Before the competition, I was confident of returning with a medal. But I fell behind in the rankings during the competition. I did well in the 800 metres event and that helped me to clinch the medal,” she explained.

She also revealed that they have worked very hard for the result. “My team and I worked for this moment for a long time. They were with me at the stadium for two months. Today I am very happy to return with a medal,” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister SCDD Koppula Eshwar, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Secretary TSWREIS Dr E Naveen Nicolas and Sports Officer Rama Laxman congratulated the athlete.

