CEC meeting: Yediyurappa states BJP-JD(S) alliance issue was not discussed

Speaking to reporters at Bengaluru International Airport after arriving from New Delhi, Yediyurappa said that the meeting discussed the success of G20 Summit.

By IANS Published Date - 04:25 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said the BJP-JD(S) alliance issue was not discussed in the saffron party’s Central Election Committee meeting.

Speaking to reporters at Bengaluru International Airport after arriving from New Delhi, Yediyurappa said that the meeting discussed the success of G20 Summit.

“Political matters were not discussed with top leaders in Delhi. I don’t know what’s on the mind of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We have to wait and see what will be the decision of the high command in this regard,” he added.

“There is no personal opinion on this. They did not bring the issue of alliance for discussion and I didn’t ask. Everything will be decided by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. The decision made by the central leaders will have consensus. I can’t decide the issue, everything has to be decided in New Delhi,” he said.

Talking about the Cauvery dispute, Yediyurappa said, “not a drop of water should be released to Tamil Nadu. The state government had committed a big crime by releasing water to Tamil Nadu and it should stop the release of water immediately.”

The government should present the ground realities of areas dependent on Cauvery water before the Supreme Court. There is drought situation in 195 taluks of Karnataka and immediate measures should be taken to face it, Yediyurappa said.