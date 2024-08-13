Celebrating 25 years of Taal, Anil Kapoor reveals he performed hit-song ‘Ramta Jogi’ with no rehearsals

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared an anecdote from his film Taal, released in 1999, the movie marks 25 years in Hindi cinema

By IANS Updated On - 13 August 2024, 03:31 PM

Stills from movie Taal

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared an anecdote from his film Taal, released in 1999, the movie marks 25 years in Hindi cinema.

While talking about his experience working in the film, he shared that he performed on the super-hit song Ramta Jogi with no rehearsals at all.

Anil on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of stills from the making of the song, which is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik.

He wrote: 25 years ago, I had the privilege of being a part of a cinematic masterpiece that still resonates with audiences today – ‘Taal. My portrayal of Vikrant Kapoor was an unforgettable moment in my career, and I’m forever grateful to Subhash Ghai for believing in me.”

The actor said that Ramta Jogi is one of his favourite songs from the film. He added: But what makes it truly special is the incredible story behind it – Farah Khan was originally supposed to choreograph the song, but she opted out at the last minute! Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, stepped in just a night before the shoot at Filmistan, and I, being the enthusiastic actor I am, did the song with no rehearsals at all!

Working alongside the phenomenal dancer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was a thrill in itself! The actor called it a humbling experience. And to top it all off, ‘Taal’ swept all the major awards for me as the best supporting actor that year, including Filmfare, Zee, IIFA, and Screen Awards! It was a truly humbling experience. Here’s to many more years of music, dance, and drama! #25YearsOfTaal,” the actor wrote.

Taal is directed by Subhash Ghai. It also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri and Alok Nath. The film premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival. It also stars Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane.

