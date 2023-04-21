Celebrities shower love upon Radhika Apte’s ‘Mrs. Undercover’

Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, ‘Mrs. Undercover’ is a fun, coming-of-age, action-packed and entertaining story of a simple Indian homemaker who is, in fact, a special undercover agent called back on the job after 10 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Zee5 has premiered the gripping action spy comedy ‘Mrs. Undercover’ starring Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas on April 14. Ever since the release of the movie, the buzz has been strong and many celebrities from the industry have come forward to support the film wholeheartedly.

With celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Sania Mirza, Pachi Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Aamir Ali and Prachee Shah Pandya coming forth and cheering the film, ‘Mrs. Undercover’ should be a must-watch film on your binge-list. The film has crossed 100 million+ viewing minutes already and is on its way to becoming a success story on Zee5.

However, in these 10 years, she has forgotten all about being an undercover agent as she dedicated all her time to being ‘just’ a homemaker, taking care of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and a demanding patriarchal husband. However, via Durga’s character, the movie conveys an important message and ends with a realisation that a homemaker is a superwoman in the truest sense and is never ‘just a housewife’, as she efficiently multi-tasks her various responsibilities while fighting off the patriarchal norms that are deeply rooted in an Indian society.

Prachi Desai said, “There are too many favourites attached to this movie. Of course, I’m a huge fan of Radhika’s work, and I can’t wait to see what Anushree has in store for us.”

Aamir Ali said, “This is a movie where you are going to be entertained because it is fun and thrilling, and Radhika is the life of the film.”

Prachee Shah Pandya commented, “I really like Radhika Apte as an actor, and I find this film very intriguing and interesting.”

Anupriya Goenka said, “I really like Radhika in whatever she does. I know this is a very different concept – exciting, fun, thrilling.”

Meera Chopra said, “I am just amazed with Anushree directing this as a debut director. This is not a debut director’s work. It is so mature.”

‘Mrs. Undercover’ is streaming now exclusively on Zee5.