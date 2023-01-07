Headmaster’s efforts bring alive this government school in Telangana

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Headmaster E Prabhakar is talking to his students at ZPHS Shivvampet in Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: Where there is a will there is a way. The phrase aptly suits E Prabhakar, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, Shivvampet.

When Prabhakar was posted as the headmaster of the school, which had 350 students then, in 2018, the school lacked basic facilities. There were no proper toilets, compound walls nor even drinking water supply. The classrooms did not have proper doors or windows.

With the objective to make the institute a better place for the students, Prabhakar resolved to improve matters in the school to make students concentrate just on their studies.

Since there were a few companies close to the village, Prabhakar approached a beverage company seeking support from their management under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking to Telangana Today, Prabhakar said the beverage company donated Rs 18 lakh, which was spent on buying dual desks, fitting doors, windows and other facilities. He then approached a rice mill located close by, which donated 300 steel plates.

After learning about the efforts of Prabhakar, NIRMAAN, an NGO working on improving infrastructure facilities in government educational institutions, approached him a couple of years ago.

The NGO then constructed toilets for students, a dais to help the school organise different extracurricular activities and also painted the entire school building.



The school has now been selected under the State government’s Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to change the face of schools in the government sector.

Under the scheme, Prabhakar said the school would get two additional classrooms, a computer lab, a library, a dining hall, a water sump and more facilities.

A solar panel was already installed on the school rooftop under the scheme to help the school save on electricity bills every month. The impact was visible as 50 students from different private schools joined the school taking the total strength past 400.

Prabhakar, who had 20 years of experience as a teacher, had done similar work as a Headmaster of ZPHS Athmakur, his previous posting.