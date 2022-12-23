Mahabubabad: Two govt school students nominated for CCMB’s YIP 2023 test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Mahabubabad: Two students of the Kambalapally Zilla Parishad High School have been nominated to participate in the competitive examination for the selection to Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Young Innovators Programme (YIP) 2023, said Head Master S Ramesh Babu. They are 10th class students E Sailekhya and D Prashant.

Under the guidance of physical science teacher of the school, Dr V Gurunadha Rao, they could get the nomination after screening at various stages. This selection test will be held on December 26 at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) auditorium, Hyderabad.

Prior to this selection test, a meeting will be held in the ICT Auditorium in which the students and guide teachers can interact with Prof Ullas Kolthuru of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). It is a rare opportunity for rural students to hear his lecture and participate in the question and answer session, said guide teacher V Gurunadha Rao. Further, Rao said that around 25 students could be selected for Young Innovators Programme (YIP) 2023, and the selected can spend two weeks at the CCMB, Hyderabad.