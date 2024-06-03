Cement company employee dies after monkeys chase him in Mancherial

Mekala Rajesh (37), who was working in the workshop of the cement company, breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:24 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Family members of an employee, who died after sustaining injuries when monkeys chased him, staged a dharna demanding compensation in front of Orient Cement Company (OCC) at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal on Monday.

Mekala Rajesh (37), who was working in the workshop of the cement company, breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, after his medical condition deteriorated at a private hospital in Mancherial town on Sunday. He received severe injuries when he hit a barricade and fell after being chased by monkeys while he was on duty at the company a few days ago.

His family members staged a sit-in in front of the OCC seeking compensation of Rs.20 lakh and a job to his dependent. They withdrew their protest when the management of the cement manufacturer was learnt to have assured to offer a compensation of Rs.10 lakh and a job to one of his kin.