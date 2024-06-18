‘Censorship’ on social media

In a tweet, he said, “Nincompoops who can’t solve basic issues are frightened when people start questioning them...”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 10:57 PM

Hyderabad: Amid the outcry, several allegations surfaced online claiming that complaints about power cuts were being forced to be deleted. Numerous X users accused officials of visiting homes and compelling individuals to delete their tweets, citing government pressure.

“After complaining that there had been a power cut, a few people from the electrical team came home to make me delete the tweets citing pressure from the government. What kind of government is this? (sic),” lamented a user named Krithika. Responding to the tweet, BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Energy Department and Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) for intimidating citizens who voiced concerns for better services.

“Shame on the Energy Department and @tgspdcl for harassing & threatening the citizens who have raised their voices demanding better services. Is this the “Change” that was promised?,” he further said. This incident triggered widespread condemnation, with numerous others recounting similar experiences where officials demanded the deletion of tweets addressing the issue.

Some X users even shared instances of linemen threatening them to remove their tweets. Meanwhile, in response to a series of tweets, TGSPDCL stated on social media that it would conduct an independent inquiry, and take appropriate action.