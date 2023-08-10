Center criticized by ‘Saamana’ editorial for undermining Opposition parties amid inflation

Lashing out at the Centre, the piece claimed that it was busy "breaking the opposition parties" amid the soaring prices of essential commodities.

By ANI Updated On - 09:25 AM, Thu - 10 August 23

Mumbai: The official mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT), ‘Saamana’, in an editorial took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over rising inflation.

“As we can see at present, inflation is going through the roof and the prices of essential commodities are sky-rocketing. On top of this, there is fear of shortage of grains, pulses and sugar. This has given rise to questions if the government is aware of the situation and is working to bring some respite to the common man burdened by runaway inflation. This government is merely busy breaking the Opposition parties, unleashing central agencies to harass Opposition leaders and resorting to politics while people continue to suffer,” the editorial read.

In a rerun of the split in the undivided Shiv Sena, which saw the rival flock led by Eknath Shinde hitching it wagon with the BJP to unseat then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray from power, veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar triggred a rebellion in the party earlier this year.

Pawar, along with 8 loyalist MLAs, eventually joined the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

Hitting out at PM Modi, the piece read, “He brags about the country being on course to becoming the third biggest in the world but a ‘mauni (silent) baba’ on the issue of runaway inflation. The people, who are already bearing the brunt of inflation, are now being sucked into a shortage of essential food grains and pulses. However, those holding the reins of administration at the Centre are unmoved,” it added.