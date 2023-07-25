Central Water Commission team to visit Sriram Sagar Project

The CWC team is likely to visit SRSP on July 29 and will make recommendations for dam rehabilitation if needed after taking stock of its present status

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: The Central Water Commission (CWC) team will be visiting the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) and Kaddam project by the weekend to take stock of the structural and operational safety of dams.

As desired by the CWC, the State has furnished detailed reports on the present condition of both the projects recently. The Sriram Sagar Project is one of the key irrigation projects of Telangana supporting irrigation in the drought-prone districts of the State for the last six decades.

The CWC team is likely to visit SRSP on July 29. It will make recommendations for dam rehabilitation if needed after taking stock of its present status.