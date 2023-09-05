Telangana: Godavari basin projects receive big inflows

Consequent to widespread rains in the catchment, all the projects on the river started receiving heavy inflows and they are likely to rise further tonight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Consequent to widespread rains in the catchment, all the projects on the river started receiving heavy inflows and they are likely to rise further tonight

Hyderabad: Godavari basin projects are full to the brim for the second time in the season. Consequent to widespread rains in the catchment, all the projects on the river started receiving heavy inflows and they are likely to rise further tonight, especially with the weather department issuing an orange alert for several districts from Wednesday to Friday.

The Sriram Sagar Project continued to receive an inflow of over 50,000 cusecs and the outflow is being maintained at the same volume by lifting 16 of its flood gates as the project is full to gross capacity of 90 tmc. The Kaddam project is also receiving inflows of 36,000 cusecs. The present storage of the project is over 6.6 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 7.5 tmc. In view of the problems encountered at the time of peak flood level it touched last month, over 56,000 cusecs of the flood flow was being let off.

Other projects on the river including Yellampalli, Lakshmi barrage and Saraswati barrage have big inflows. Over 46,000 cusecs of flood water was being let off from Yellampalli as against an inflow of 36,000 cusecs. At Lakshmi barrage, the inflow was in the order of 1.67 lakh cusecs and the same is maintained as the flow. At Saraswathi barrage, 45 of its 66 gates were lifted letting out a flood flow of one lakh cusecs.

The Nizam Sagar Project has also been receiving a flood flow of 35,000 cusecs and the outflow is maintained at the same level. However there is no let up in the status of the Krishna basin projects. In the impact of local rains, the Nagarjuna Sagar project was receiving an inflow of about 3,000 cusecs adding by one fourth of a TMC a day to its present storage of 156.5 tmc.

Also Read Heavy rains: Singuru nears FRL