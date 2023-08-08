Telangana: Hydel power generation begins in SRSP, Jurala project

With all major irrigation projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers receiving huge inflows, hydel power generation has begun in a few of them

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: With all major irrigation projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers receiving huge inflows, hydel power generation has begun in a few of them.

With water being released for irrigation purposes, power generation from the rest will begin later.

According to Irrigation Department officials, the Sriram Sagar project, which has four turbines with 9 MW capacity each, was presently generating 36 MW.

The power generated in the project was connected to the power line from Ramagundam through a 230 KV substation between Pochampadu -Bussapur. Currently, Sriram Sagar Project water level stood at 1090 feet against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 1091 feet and the project is receiving an inflow of 5360 cusecs and the outflow stood at 5360 cusecs.

Similarly, with the Jurala project receiving an inflow of 44,616 cusecs, the officials have turned on the upper and lower power generation stations of the project generating 234 MW of power. Officials are also preparing to start power generation in the Srisailam Left Power House, which has six 150 MW units, with a generation capacity of 900 MW per day.

The project is receiving an inflow of 47,332 cusecs and its outflow is about 1543 cusecs. Its current water level is about 861 feet against the FRL 885 feet. According to officials, the power production in Srisailam would begin once it touches 870 feet.

However, at the Nagarjuna Sagar project, which is currently receiving 8,206 cusecs inflow from upstream projects like Srisailam, power production will take some more time as the project’s current water level is 515 feet against the FRL level of 590 feet and once it touches 570 feet, power generation will begin. The total installed capacity of the power plant of the project is 815.6 MW and has eight units.