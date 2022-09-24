Centre agreed to lay new railway line between Medak, Sangareddy: Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:54 AM, Sat - 24 September 22

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy flagging off the new passenger train at Medak Railway station along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday Reddy said that the Railways had already prepared the detailed project report with Rs 2,000 crore for the project.

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the union government had agreed to connect Sangareddy with Medak via Jogipet by laying a new railway line.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the new passenger train at Medak Railway station along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, the MP said the Railway line would eventually be connected to the Mumbai Railway line at Edula Nagulapally near Patancheru.

Reddy said that the Railways had already prepared the detailed project report with Rs 2,000 crore for the project. He termed the completion of Akkannapet-Medak railway as a long cherished dream of the people, adding that he had pursued the work with the Railways and the Union Railway Minister since he was elected as MP from Medak in 2014.

He also appealed to the Union Minister and Railway officials to complete the Manoharabad-Kothapally railway line on a war footing.