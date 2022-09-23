KTR lashes out at PM, FM for falling rupee value

Hyderabad: With the Indian rupee value slipping to an all-time low on Friday, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding them responsible for the rupee’s predicament. The rupee on Friday fell by 41 paise to all-time low of Rs.81.20 against the US dollar.

“Rupee at an all time Low, Jumlas at an all time high,” the Minister tweeted, with the hashtag #NewIndia. He recalled how Modi had blamed corruption in the former UPA government at the Centre for the rupee losing its strength. He shared a series of old tweets of Modi, who as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had targeted the Manmohan Singh government over the falling rupee value and said the “rupee was in the ICU”.

“To all those Bhakts who are giving Gyan on how world markets & Fed rates are affecting Rupee. Vishwa Guru Modi Ji does not agree with your logic; Am merely quoting from his amazing pearls of wisdom, (sic)” Rama Rao added.

The TRS working president also took a dig at union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to her recent visit to a fair price shop in Kamareddy district where she accused officials of not putting up photographs of the Prime Minister.

“While rupee is at an all time low, Madam FM is busy looking for PM’s photos in PDS shops. She will tell you that the Rupee will find its natural course. All economic hardships, unemployment & inflation are due to Acts of God. Hail Vishwa Guru, (sic)” he added, sharing news clippings of Sitharaman’s statements.

