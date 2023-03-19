Centre allocates Rs 6,612 crore for roads and bridges construction in Telangana

Sunday, Mar 19, 2023
The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 6,612.44 crore in the 2023-24 budget for the construction of roads and bridges in Telangana

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 19 March 23
Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 6,612.44 crore in the 2023-24 budget for the construction of roads and bridges in Telangana.

According to State R&B officials out of the proposed Rs 6,612.44 crore sanctioned, Rs 535.09 crore has been allocated to widen the 25-km stretch of NH-65 from LB Nagar to Malkapur into six lanes. About Rs 500 crore has been proposed for the construction of the iconic hybrid cable suspension bridge across Krishna River on NH-167-K. For widening the 4192 km road from Gourell to Waliponda on NH-930P into 2 lanes Rs 20 crore has been allotted.

Similarly, Rs 355.45 crore has been allocated for widening 70 km road of NH-765 between Medak-Siddipet, Rs 322.96 crore for widening of Kalwakurthy-Kolhapur section of NH-167K, Rs 278. 28 crore for widening of NH-161 between Bodhan-Basara-Bhainsa NH-167 between Mahabubnagar Chincholi and Rs 254 crore for widening 167-N to four lanes.

The Ministry has allocated, Rs 248 crore for widening NH-765 between Siddipet -Elkathurthi to 2 lanes, Rs 229 crore for widening the road between Medak- Yellareddy to two lanes, Rs 309 crore for widening NH-765-D between Yellareddy-Rudrapur , NH 365-A has been allocated Rs 273 crore for the expansion of Khammam-Kuravi section.

The expansion of NH 353-B in Adilabad-Bela section has been allocated Rs 247 crore and Rs 200.20 crore for the expansion of NH 161-B from Nizampet to Bidar on the state border. The estimated cost of 35 ongoing road projects in the State is Rs 20,378 crore.

