Centre allocates Rs 6,612 crore for roads and bridges construction in Telangana

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 6,612.44 crore in the 2023-24 budget for the construction of roads and bridges in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 6,612.44 crore in the 2023-24 budget for the construction of roads and bridges in Telangana.

According to State R&B officials out of the proposed Rs 6,612.44 crore sanctioned, Rs 535.09 crore has been allocated to widen the 25-km stretch of NH-65 from LB Nagar to Malkapur into six lanes. About Rs 500 crore has been proposed for the construction of the iconic hybrid cable suspension bridge across Krishna River on NH-167-K. For widening the 4192 km road from Gourell to Waliponda on NH-930P into 2 lanes Rs 20 crore has been allotted.

Similarly, Rs 355.45 crore has been allocated for widening 70 km road of NH-765 between Medak-Siddipet, Rs 322.96 crore for widening of Kalwakurthy-Kolhapur section of NH-167K, Rs 278. 28 crore for widening of NH-161 between Bodhan-Basara-Bhainsa NH-167 between Mahabubnagar Chincholi and Rs 254 crore for widening 167-N to four lanes.

The Ministry has allocated, Rs 248 crore for widening NH-765 between Siddipet -Elkathurthi to 2 lanes, Rs 229 crore for widening the road between Medak- Yellareddy to two lanes, Rs 309 crore for widening NH-765-D between Yellareddy-Rudrapur , NH 365-A has been allocated Rs 273 crore for the expansion of Khammam-Kuravi section.

The expansion of NH 353-B in Adilabad-Bela section has been allocated Rs 247 crore and Rs 200.20 crore for the expansion of NH 161-B from Nizampet to Bidar on the state border. The estimated cost of 35 ongoing road projects in the State is Rs 20,378 crore.