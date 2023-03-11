NHAI to lay 63-km four-lane road in Telangana

Road from Bellampalli-Gadchiroli sanctioned as part of Hyderabad–Raipur Expressway

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: As part of the proposed 568 km Hyderabad–Raipur Economic Corridor, also known as Hyderabad – Raipur Expressway, the Central government has sanctioned about 63 km of road in Telangana to be developed into four lanes from Bellampalli in Telangana to Gadchiroli on the Maharashtra border. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 45,000 crore.

According to Roads & Buildings officials, the road would run from Annaram near Bellampalli in the Mancherial district via Veeravelli in the Asifabad district to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra bordering Telangana.

The Hyderabad – Raipur Expressway project comprises three road projects, the 325 km-Durg – Gadchiroli – Bellampalli (greenfield section) stretch, 35 km-Bellampalli – Mancherial (brownfield upgrade of NH-363) stretch and the 208 km-Mancherial – Hyderabad (brownfield upgrade of SH-1) stretch.

At present, a distance of 780 km has to be covered to reach Raipur from Hyderabad and after laying the new expressway, the straight distance would be reduced by 250 km, officials said.

According to the present proposal, this expressway would reach Hyderabad from Raipur via Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gadchiroli, Gondpipri, Adilabad, Mancherial, Ramagundam and Karimnagar.

Currently, there is a four-lane road from Mancherial to Hyderabad, which the Centre has decided to extend to Bellampally as part of the proposed Expressway. It will be laid as a controlled greenfield road.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to invite tenders in two packages for laying this route. This economic corridor is planned to be completed by August 2025.

While about 1,048 acres of land have to be acquired for the project, it has been found in the field study that there are no residential areas, but there are about six km of forest land, officials stated.

The economic corridor’s Northern terminal would be located South of Bhilai on the Durg – Raipur – Arang Expressway (NH53), whereas, on the South-side, the corridor would be connected to Hyderabad’s Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Outer Ring Road (ORR), a senior official informed.