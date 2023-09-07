Centre grants Rs 40 cr for TTD’s Sahiwal cow breeding programme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:58 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Tirupati: The Centre has granted funds to the tune of Rs 40 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its Sahiwal cow breeding programme, said an official on Thursday.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy mentioned about the grant during a gopuja (cow worship) programme at S. V. Gosamrakshanasala.

“The union government has recognised the TTD’s Sahiwal cow breeding programme and granted Rs 40 crores for the project,” said Reddy in a press release, calling every citizen of India to protect gomata (cow) as it is considered to be a mother for all Hindus.

According to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Sahiwal cow is considered to be one of the best milch cattle breeds of India.

Meanwhile, Reddy noted that gopuja at S V Goshala is an annual affair and the TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, took up several cow protection projects, including donating the bovines to farmers.