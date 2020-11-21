Centre ignored farmers, but waived off Rs 2.5 lakh cr to benefit corporates: Singireddy

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the Centre was weakening the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and privatising them to benefit corporate companies.

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday slammed the Centre for waiving off loans worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore to benefit corporate companies, while failing to initiate similar measures for debt-ridden farmers across the country.

“The Narendra Modi government also utilised Rs 54,000 crore belonging to Central government employees deposited towards contributory pension scheme, but has not returned the money,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, the Minister said the Centre was weakening the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and privatising them to benefit corporate companies. He demanded the BJP leaders to list out the good work done by the Centre for the people, especially farmers. He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was instrumental in ending the water woes of Telangana State through construction of several irrigation projects including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

“What did the BJP’s Central or State leadership do for the people of Telangana State or Hyderabad specifically that anyone should believe in them? Not only did they created hurdles for distribution of flood relief assistance by the State government to affected families, but also resorted to politics of blame by criticising the State government and also Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Niranjan Reddy said. He adviced people to be cautious about the BJP leadership which frequently resorted to divisive politics in the State.

Responding to the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance for the GHMC elections, the Minister said the JSP was a party sans people’s support while party President Pawan Kalyan himself was a leader without a team. He urged youngsters not to get carried away with temporary emotions and think wisely since BJP had joined hands with JSP.

Suman ridicules BJP-JSP alliance

Government Whip and TRS MLA Balka Suman, addressing the media, also ridiculed the BJP-JSP alliance, and pointed out that Pawan Kalyan contested from two Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and lost both of them. “One can understand the pathetic condition in which BJP is in Greater Hyderabad, as is evident from the fact that the party had to bring in Pawan Kalyan to campaign for its candidate when he himself had lost the Assembly elections in two constituencies,” he said.

Suman said the Opposition parties were stooping to new lows to the win GHMC election and challenged them to speak about the city development rather than resorting to personal attacks against the TRS leadership. He said the BJP leaders had become a laughing stock for all their impractical electroral promises.

