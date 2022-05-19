Centre may bring back withdrawn black agricultural laws: Niranjan Reddy

Published Date - 08:23 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Khammam: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy expressed apprehensions that the BJP government at the Centre might bring back the withdrawn black agricultural laws anytime.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stones for various development works worth Rs.10.34 crore at Khammam Agriculture Market here on Thursday. As many as 15 works were launched by the ministers.

Niranjan Reddy said the Modi government at the Centre has handed over majority of public sector companies to private corporate companies having sided with Adani and Ambani.

The Centre was conspiring to weaken agriculture markets while the Telangana government was building new markets. Farmers have to understand who was on their side and those supporting private corporate forces, he suggested.

Agriculture sector was the only one left to be privatised and sensing the Centre’s conspiracies, the peasants staged a large-scale movement in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi apologised and withdrew the agricultural laws which his government introduced, Niranjan Reddy said.

Congress has stated in its 2019 manifesto that it would enforce agricultural laws. That was why the Congress could not support the large scale farmers’ movement carried out for months against the black farm laws, he explained.

After completion of the modernisation works, Khammam market would be a role model in the State, Niranjan Reddy noted.

