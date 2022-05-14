Centre permits Telangana to deposit 6.05 lakh metric tonnes of parboiled rice with FCI

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: After repeated requests, the Central Government finally permitted Telangana to deposit a 6.05 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of fortified parboiled rice with Food Corporation of India, out of the remaining paddy of pertaining to 2020-21 and 2021-22 Kharif Marketing seasons (KMS). The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement issued on Saturday said a letter in this regard was issued considering the request of the State Government.

The original milling and delivery of Costumed Milled Rice (CMR) period of 2020-21 KMS in Telangana was up to September, 2021. Following the State Government, it has been extended up to May, 2022. Earlier, the Centre approved procurement estimate of 40.20 LMT of rice in Telangana during 2021-22 KMS with procurement period up to June, 2022 and milling period up to September, 2022.

After the State Government request’s, the Central Government approved the procurement estimate.

Claiming that Central Government has always supported procurement operations in all States, including Telangana, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the statement stated as compared to 15.79 LMT of rice procured during 2015-16 KMS benefitting 5,35,007 farmers with MSP value of Rs. 3,417.15 Crores, 94.53 LMT of rice was procured in Telangana during 2020-21KMS benefitting 21,64,354 farmers with MSP value of Rs. 26,637.39 Crores.

This season, till May 11, in the ongoing KMS 2021-22, already 72.71 LMT of paddy (equivalent to 48.72 LMT of rice) was procured benefitting 11,14,833 farmers with MSP value Rs 14251.59 crores, the statement said.

