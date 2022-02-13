Centre releases Rs 2.5 cr for Sammakka Saralamma jatara: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Central government has approved release of Rs 2.5 crore for the Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Medaram.

Stating that the Central government promotes tribal culture and heritage, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects the unique culture and heritage of tribal communities.

These funds will be utilised for the construction of the conventional compound wall and barbed mesh wire fencing in Chilakalagutta, execution of murals on the fencing wall of Chilakalagutta and arrangement of digital kiosks and establishment of replica Koya model village at the tribal museum in Medaram.

Research and documentation of 10 minor Koya festivals including Ailapur Sammakka Jatara, Chirumalla Sammakka Jatara, Sadalamma Tirunala at Duginepalle, Velpulamma Teertham at Mascherla, Kommalamma at Enchaguda, Kasalanayakuni Jatara at Gangaram, Chaduvulamma Teertham at Mahadevpur, Edira Jatara and Bayyakkapeta Jatara will also conducted.

