Centre to launch ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ initiative

Every month, there will be 800 lucky draws of GST invoices having a prize value of Rs 10,000 each, and 10 draws with a prize of Rs 10 lakh each, the finance ministry said in a statement

By PTI Published Date - 10:31 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Every month, there will be 800 lucky draws of GST invoices having a prize value of Rs 10,000 each, and 10 draws with a prize of Rs 10 lakh each, the finance ministry said in a statement

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it will launch the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ initiative to encourage the culture of customers asking for bills for all purchases and under the scheme, two bumper prizes of Rs 1 crore each will be given away every quarter.

It will be launched on a pilot basis for 12 months from September 1.

Every month, there will be 800 lucky draws of Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoices having a prize value of Rs 10,000 each, and 10 draws with a prize of Rs 10 lakh each, the finance ministry said in a statement.

For the bumper prize, a quarterly draw will be conducted for all invoices uploaded in the last three months (till the 5th of the month of the bumper draw).

The initiative is to encourage culture of customers asking for invoices/bills for all purchases, the statement said.

It will be launched in Assam, Gujarat and Haryana and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

All B2C invoices issued during the previous month, which have been uploaded by the 5th of next month, will be eligible for the monthly draws.

At the time of uploading the invoice, the participants will be required to provide GSTIN of the supplier, invoice number, invoice date, invoice value and state/UT of the customer.

The winner will be requested to provide some additional information like PAN number, Aadhaar card, bank account details, through the app/web portal, within 30 days from the date when they are informed, so that the winning amount can be transferred.

All B2C invoices issued by GST registered suppliers to consumers will be eligible for the draw. The minimum value for invoices to be considered for the lucky draw has been kept at Rs 200.

A maximum of 25 invoices can be uploaded by an individual in a month. The invoices can be uploaded on mobile application ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ available on IOS and Android as well as on the web portal ‘web.merabill.gst.gov.in‘.