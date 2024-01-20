Centre to stop free movement of people at Myanmar border: Amit Shah

By IANS Updated On - 20 January 2024, 07:24 PM

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the central government will stop people’s free movement at the Myanmar border and safeguard it in the same manner as Bangladesh.

Speaking during the first batch of the five recently formed Assam Police Commando battalions’ passing out parade in Guwahati, he stated that the Centre is reconsidering the free movement agreement with Myanmar.

“Like the border with Bangladesh, the border between India and Myanmar will be guarded. The central government intends to terminate unrestricted movement with Myanmar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah also claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s able leadership, the country’s law and order has immensely changed during the last 10 years. He attacked the Congress, saying that during its tenure, people had to bribe to gain government jobs.

The Union Home Minister insisted that in BJP’s regime, no one has to pay any bribe for getting an employment. Shah also mentioned that Lord Ram would return home after 550 “disrespectful” years during the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ritual in Ayodhya.

He mentioned that the event is a matter of pride for the entire nation adding that it was significant because India was headed toward becoming a superpower.