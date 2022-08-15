Centre undermining federal values, conspiring to weaken States: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:31 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao strongly criticised the Centre for undermining the federal values, conspiring to economically weaken the States and also indiscriminate taxation on the citizens of the country. He urged people to be vigilant and thwart the attempts of the disruptive forces promoting religious hatred and communal divide.

Addressing the people of the State after hoisting the national flag marking the 75th Indian independence celebrations at Golconda Fort on Monday, the Chief Minister said the architects of the Constitution of India established federal structure giving equal importance to both the Centre and the States. But the union government was ruining the federal spirit and trying to centralise powers.

“The union government is making mockery of the Constitution by taking decisions on subjects in the concurrent list without consulting the States. Thereafter, the States are being pressurised to implement them. Though the Centre wanted to enforce the anti-farmer laws recently, the farmers of the country took up agitation forcing the Prime Minister himself to publicly apologise and withdraw the laws,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the Centre for denying a fair share of 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre to the States. Due to the cess and other forms of indirect taxation, the Centre was denying about 11.4 per cent of its revenue to the States in 2022-23 which was gross injustice. “Further, various restrictions are being arbitrarily imposed on the economic freedom of the States. The Centre is also imposing cuts on the loans taken by the States under the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit,” he added.

Rubbishing the allegations over the State debts, the Chief Minister explained that as per the Centre’s officials, the total debt of Telangana for the year 2019-20 is Rs 2.25 lakh crore against Rs 75,577 crore debt inherited from the undivided Andhra Pradesh after the State formation in 2014. Thus, the State government’s debt was Rs 1,49,873 crore, which was spent as capital investment for construction of projects and infrastructure. Further, Telangana stands at 23rd position among 28 States in terms of debt-GSDP ratio.

“Telangana’s debt-GSDP ratio was 23.5 per cent and the State borrowings were within the FRBM limits. However, the nation’s debt-GDP ratio stands at 50.5 per cent. But some people are spreading misinformation with malicious intentions,” he said.

The Chief Minister raised concerns over the Centre levying taxes indiscriminately from milk to crematorium services and putting burden on the poor as well as the middle class. He accused the union government of running away from its responsibility of public welfare and not fulfilling its promises. He strongly condemned the Centre insulting the welfare schemes for the poor by painting them as ‘freebies’.

“The economic development of the country has been stunted due to the inefficient management of the Central government. But those in power at the Centre are trying to cover up their failures by dividing the people with hate politics,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao remembered that due to the efforts of founding fathers of the country, a mutual trust and sense of unity was developed in Indian society which was vibrant with different religions, regions, languages and cultures. He said people in Constitutional positions were carrying out fascist attacks to break the peaceful coexistence that India has been maintaining for generations.

“India is globally acclaimed as a country of unity in diversity, but disruptive forces are trying to incite religious hatred and damage the peace and harmony which was damaging the nation’s reputation. Every citizen including the intelligentsia, youth and students should be vigilant and thwart the conspiracies of these evil forces,” he said. He added that Telangana was making progressive strides and the State government was giving importance to all sections of the society for inclusive growth. He asserted that it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb of the State which was lauded by Mahatma Gandhi.