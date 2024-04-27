| Seminar On Career Opportunities In Drdo And Isro Held At Priyadarshini

A scientist at C-DAC, Bengaluru, Mounika Supriya addressing students at Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women.

Khammam: A seminar to create awareness among students on career opportunities in DRDO and ISRO was held today at Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam on Saturday.

A scientist at ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, Vallur Uma Maheswar Rao along with another scientist at C-DAC, Bengaluru, Mounika Supriya explained to students about career opportunities in space science. They told students to develop basic knowledge on satellite communications, space technology, space science and applications.

Maheshwar Rao shared key moments in the success of Chandrayaan-3 with the students. Female students should master research, improve coding skills and also pay attention to the latest technical aspects to move forward in their career.

Supriya said women have a great role to place in society. Equal opportunities were being created for women in every field and women scientists played a key role in Chandrayan’s success. Students should opt for a career in space science, she suggested.

The college chairman Katepalli Naveen Babu said research and development was a key factor for the development of organisations as well as the nation. Students should show passion for research.

Academic director Atluri Venkataramana said the success of ISRO made India’s fame spread across the world and congratulated Maheshwar Rao for being a part of its success. The college principal Dr. B Gopal and others were present.