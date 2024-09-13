Jio unveils premium JioPhone Prima 2 with innovative features

The JioPhone Prima 2 comes with native video calling, enabling face-to-face connections without the need for additional apps. It supports popular platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Google voice assistant, along with Jio apps such as JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews, and JioCinema. The phone also enables UPI payments through JioPay and offers group chat, voice messaging, and media sharing via JioChat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 September 2024, 02:22 PM

Hyderabad: Jio has launched the JioPhone Prima 2, a smart feature phone that sets a new standard in premium mobile experiences. With its sleek, curved design and luxurious leather-like finish, the Prima 2 combines elegance with functionality, redefining the traditional feature phone.

Running on KaiOS and powered by a Qualcomm processor, the phone features 512MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, and supports up to 128GB external SD cards. It sports a 2.4-inch LCD screen, a 2000 mAh battery, and includes digital selfie and rear cameras. Users also benefit from a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The device supports English and 22 Indian languages.

Priced at ₹2700, the JioPhone Prima 2 merges simplicity with sophistication, offering a significant upgrade in the feature phone category. This new model promises to elevate the user experience with its blend of style and advanced features.