Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana in NCGTC support

BRS MP Damodar Rao Divakonda on Monday sought details on the number of beneficiaries in various categories of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) in the Rajya Sabha.

Hyderabad: The BJP-led union Government’s discrimination towards Telangana continues in many sectors, including sanctioning loan guarantees to MSMEs in the State.

In reply, union Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was being implemented by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC).

Interestingly till November 2022, in Gujarat 3,47,247 guarantees were issued for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises and of these, loans worth Rs.23,793.87 crore were guaranteed. On the contrary, in Telangana, 1,18,371 guarantees were issued for MSMEs and of these, loans worth Rs.9,465.99 crore were guaranteed, he informed.

Regarding MSMEs owners from Telangana, selling properties to regularize their current loans and to make re-investment in their business, the union Minister said MSMEs function in both formal as well as informal sectors. Data on properties sold to regularize current loans and re-investment were not maintained by the Government of India in the Ministry of MSME, he added.