Centre’s farm bills will impact farmers, says Chanti Kranthi Kiran

Siddipet: TRS MLA from Andole Chanti Kranthi Kiran has alleged that the BJP was doing injustice to the farmer community by enacting the new Farm bills in Parliament.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said BJP and its candidate for Dubbak by-election had lost the basic right to seek votes in the constituency where a majority of the people are farmers.

Stating that the Centre was trying to lure the States to adopt the new farm bill by offering some funds, Kranthi Kiran said that Telangana government will not fall prey to such tactics.

Saying that Telangana government had come up with a slew of welfare and developmental schemes for farmers since the State was formed, the MLA said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already written a letter to the Centre urging Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi not to do injustice to farmers by enacting the anti-farmers’ bills.

In Dubbak, he said over 76,000 farmers were dependent on borewell cutlivation now. As the Centre bill forces farmers to install meters in all borewellls, the MLA said the new bills will do grave injustice to farmers here.

“Dalit and tribal farmers particularly, who were mostly small and marginal farmers, will not make any money from farming after paying the electrcity bills,” he said, adding that many other States were also opposed to the installation of meters on agriculture pumptsets.

Kranthi Kiran said the people of Dubbak will a teach a lesson to BJP by defeating its candidate in the by-poll. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Farooq Hussain and others were present.

