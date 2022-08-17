Century old clock dismantled in Nalgonda town

Nalgonda: The inexplicable act of officials in ordering the removal of the century old clock tower from the main junction of Nalgonda town has become a debatable point among people as most associate the clock tower with history of the town. The removal of the clock tower in the name of beautification is not going well with many residents of the town.

As a part of the town beautification project, the clock tower junction is being developed with greenery, fountain and colorful lights. But the a century old clock tower was completely removed from the junction even though the construction of a new clock tower was not completed.

For the people of Nalgonda, “Pedda gadiyaram” was not just a time device, but part of the heritage. The four-faced squaroid clock atop a 25 feet height pillar is a land mark for the town for the decades. It was also a witness to the people agitations including all phases of Telangana movement. It was a tradition to the people’s organizations and political parties to launch protests and rallies from the clock tower in the district headquarter.

The clock tower of Nalgonda was one of 10 clocktowers setup in Hyderabad state by the Nizam on the occasion of silver jubilee celebrations of his rule. The big clock was made of brass components with four clocks interconnected in the cage to keep identical time with an in-built lamp for use at night.

Even though the clock became defunct due to negligence of the municipal authorities, people never considered it as a waste one and used recollect their memories while passing through it.

People knitted memories with big clock

Speaking to Telangana Today, a 90-year-old freedom fighter Penna Anatha Rama Sharma said that the clock existed even before his birth as narrated by his father. Six decades ago, those wearing wristwatches in Nalgonda town were very few. While going to offices or work places people depended on the ‘Pedda Gadiyaram’ to know time. He pointed out that the ‘ gadiyaram’ was located on a junction on route of government offices, hospital, educational institutions and main markets like Prakasham Bazaar and Gunj. He felt that development or beautification should not mean destruction of heritage structures like the ‘Pedda Gadiyaram’.

demand for reinstallation

Telangana Jagruthi district convenor Bhongir Devender said that ‘pedda gadiyaram’ should installed in the compound of Archeology museum at Panagal, which could be appropriate.. Elected representatives and district collector should take initiative in this regard, he demanded.