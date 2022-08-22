TT Impact: Century-old Pedda Gadiyaram re-installed in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:01 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Nalgonda: The municipal authorities have taken up the task to reinstall the century-old big clock, which was familiar as Pedda Gadiyaram, at Parakasham Bazaar junction in Nalgonda.

A report was published in Telangana Today about removal of old clock for beautification of a junction at clock tower centre and construction of a new clock tower in its place. As the story become viral in the social media groups of several colonies, the municipal authorities have faced strong resentment from the city dwellers.

Also Read Century old clock dismantled in Nalgonda town

With this, the municipal authorities have decided to re-install the pedda gadiyaram in newly developed Emerald park located at Prakasham Bazaar in the town.