Six months after death of wife and children, man ends life in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 AM, Wed - 21 December 22

Representational Image.

Nalgonda: Unable to cope with the suicide of his wife and children six months ago, a man, Gana Jana Reddy, 38, allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a train at Narketpally of Nalgonda district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Jana Reddy from Auravani village of Narketpally mandal was running a scrap business on Devarakonda road in Nalgonda town.

According to the police, locals found his body at the railway track and alerted the police.

In June, along with their son Rishik Reddy and daughter Hasmika Reddy, his wife had allegedly died by suicide in the same manner at Sattenapalle in Andhra Pradesh.