CEPI, Biological E to advance development of Covid-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Biological E, India (Bio E), a Hyderabad-based vaccines and pharmaceutical company have entered into a collaboration to advance the development and manufacture of Bio E’s Covid-19 subunit vaccine candidate.

CEPI will initially contribute up to $5 million towards the cost of scaling up the process for manufacturing the vaccine, and will explore providing additional funding to Bio E with the goal of potentially enabling the production of 100 million doses in 2021.

Bio E initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in India in November and expects interim data from the trial to be available in Q1 of 2021.

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI said, “Bio E’s vaccine candidate has the potential to be produced at scale, and characteristics which could make it suitable for broad distribution in developing countries.”

Mahima Datla, MD, Bio E said, “This collaboration with CEPI validates the technology platform Bio E is working on for developing an effective Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The initial investment from CEPI comes on the heels of investments from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Government of India’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), and provides the impetus for accelerated efforts towards a successful and scalable outcome for global access.”

