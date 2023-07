| Certain Trains Cancelled From July 24 To 30 Due To Maintenance Works Over Secbad Hyderabad Divisions

Certain trains cancelled from July 24 to 30 due to maintenance works over Sec’bad, Hyderabad divisions

Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, certain train services were either cancelled or diverted between July 24 and 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, certain train services were either cancelled or diverted between July 24 and 30.

The services which were cancelled are Kacheguda – Nizamabad (07596), Nizamabad – Kacheguda (07593), Nanded – Nizamabad (07854) and Nizamabad – Nanded (07853).

The Kurnool city – Secunderabad (17024) service scheduled to run on July 25, was rescheduled to run with 90 minutes delay.

Also Read Space startup Skyroot’s rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility