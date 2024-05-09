Ritvik wins 4th Marvel International Chess Tournament

CR Ritvik emerged winner of the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Hyderabad on Thursday.
Hyderabad: CR Ritvik emerged winner of the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Hyderabad on Thursday.
Ritvik sealed the title in the tie-break ahead of Arnav Pradhan and Yathin Reddy in second and third places respectively after being tied with them for first place with 8 points each from 9 rounds.
Results: Top Ten Places: 1. CR Ritvik, 2. Arnav Pradhan, 3. Yathin Reddy, 4. Fakir Majhi, 5. P Karyasheel, 6.G Kesavan, 7. Ramanjaneyulu, 8. Mayank Ranade, 9. Druvesh Dondapati, 10. Shanmukha Pulli; Best Woman: Swathi Deverapalli, Best Veteran: SVC Chakravarthy, Best Unrated: T Aarudh Reddy.