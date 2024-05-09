Ritvik wins 4th Marvel International Chess Tournament

Top three medal winners of the chess tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: CR Ritvik emerged winner of the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ritvik sealed the title in the tie-break ahead of Arnav Pradhan and Yathin Reddy in second and third places respectively after being tied with them for first place with 8 points each from 9 rounds.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. CR Ritvik, 2. Arnav Pradhan, 3. Yathin Reddy, 4. Fakir Majhi, 5. P Karyasheel, 6.G Kesavan, 7. Ramanjaneyulu, 8. Mayank Ranade, 9. Druvesh Dondapati, 10. Shanmukha Pulli; Best Woman: Swathi Deverapalli, Best Veteran: SVC Chakravarthy, Best Unrated: T Aarudh Reddy.