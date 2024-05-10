Water board ensure tanker deliveries on time

Along with examining the records, he enquired about delivery timings. Tanker delivery should be done without pendency, he directed the officials, adding that sufficient staff must be present at all times.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 12:16 AM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday conducted inspections at multiple filling stations in the city including those in Vengal Rao Nagar, SR Nagar and Venkatagiri.

Moreover, a survey is being conducted for the construction of rainwater harvesting (RWH) pits. At the head office, he met the representatives of 18 NGOs and reviewed their survey of 2,500 houses.

With an increase in tanker bookings, the Water Board is pushing for households to construct an RWH system. This summer, more than 30,000 households booked tankers.