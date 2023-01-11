Chain snatcher targets man, flees with gold chain, bracelet in Hyderabad

The victim, Santosh was going on the Attapur road when two persons stopped him and threatened him with a knife. The duo forcefully took a gold chain, bracelet and cash from him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 AM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatched away a gold chain, bracelet and cash from a man at Attapur on Tuesday night.

The victim, Santosh was going on the Attapur road when two persons stopped him and threatened him with a knife. The duo forcefully took a gold chain, bracelet and cash from him.

After the offenders left, the man informed the police who reached the spot and started efforts to nab the offenders. A case is registered.