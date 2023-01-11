Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
Chain snatcher targets man, flees with gold chain, bracelet in Hyderabad

The victim, Santosh was going on the Attapur road when two persons stopped him and threatened him with a knife. The duo forcefully took a gold chain, bracelet and cash from him.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:25 AM, Wed - 11 January 23
Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatched away a gold chain, bracelet and cash from a man at Attapur on Tuesday night.

The victim, Santosh was going on the Attapur road when two persons stopped him and threatened him with a knife. The duo forcefully took a gold chain, bracelet and cash from him.

After the offenders left, the man informed the police who reached the spot and started efforts to nab the offenders. A case is registered.

