| Chamundeswaranath Elected As Ica Representative To Ipl Governing Council

Chamundeswaranath elected as ICA representative to IPL Governing Council

The former BCCI Junior selection committee chairman has won against Harvinder Singh by a majority of 89 votes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: V Chamundeswaranath has been elected as the Indian Cricketers Association’s (ICA) representative nominee for the IPL Governing Council, on Thursday.

The former BCCI Junior selection committee chairman has won against Harvinder Singh by a majority of 89 votes.

While Chamundi got 317 votes, Harvinder got 228 from a total of 545 votes.

The result was communicated by AK Joti, Electoral Officer, ICA on Thursday.

Also Read Chamundi gifts car to world champion Nikhat Zareen