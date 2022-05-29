Chamundi gifts car to world champion Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Former BCCI junior selection committee chairman V Chamundeswaranath rewarded the recently-crowned boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen with a car at his residence on Sunday.

Chamundi, who is known to encourage the outstanding athletes with cars to show his appreciation, revealed that he promised to give Nikhat a car ahead of the event if she returns with a gold. With Nikhat winning the gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championship in the 52kg category, he presented her MG Hector car.

Speaking after receiving the gift, Nikhat said, “I am very grateful to Chamundi sir for the gift. He promised me that he would gift me a car if I won the gold. Now he gifted it to me. Even before the World Championships, he gave me a cheque for Rs 2 lakh and Kakinada Seaport gave me Rs 5 lakh to prepare myself for the preparation. I could win this because of their support. With the continuous support, I would like to do well in the Commonwealth Games and win gold for the country,” she added.

