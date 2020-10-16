Chandrababu asked to vacate riverfront home

Talking to media persons here, he said that it was on the part of those who built homes illegally on the river banks to criticise the government of inaction.

Kurnool: Water Resources minister Anil Kumar Yadav on Friday urged the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his illegal riverfront house on the Krishna whose floods reached dangerous levels.

Talking to media persons here, he said that it was on the part of those who built homes illegally on the river banks to criticise the government of inaction. “Our government is working hard trying to cope with the rain and flood situation. But Chandrababu and his son Lokesh merely make visits like tourists. There were no rains when Chandrababu was in power and the state faced severe drought. And there were only cyclones which caused havoc subjecting people to misery. Thanks to the grave blunders of Chandrababu, even Hyderabad is not spared during rains. Srisailam power project was submerged during his regime,” he pointed out.

He said that the arrangements for Tungabhadra Pushkarams were reviewed on the day and Rs.210 crore were being released for the festival which would be conducted observing COVID norms.

